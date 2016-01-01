Dr. Kravtsov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Kravtsov, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Kravtsov, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
Dr. Kravtsov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wayne Behavioral Service LLC401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 302, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kravtsov?
About Dr. Anna Kravtsov, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1114243805
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kravtsov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kravtsov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kravtsov works at
Dr. Kravtsov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravtsov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravtsov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravtsov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.