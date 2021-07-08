Dr. Anna Kosturek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosturek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kosturek, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Kosturek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Kosturek works at
Locations
Pittsburgh Mercy330 S 9th St # 9, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 488-4040Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosturek?
Dr Kastoryk is a wonderful psychiatrist. She is patient, kind, responsive to my medication needs, and has a vast knowledge of psychotropic medication. Making an appointment is easy, and she’s always on time for our appointment ! Thank you, Dr. Kastoryk
About Dr. Anna Kosturek, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
