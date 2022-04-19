Dr. Anna Korkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Korkis, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Korkis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Korkis works at
Locations
Anna M. Korkis MD PA200 S Broad St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I found her to be professional, likeable and very capable. I was happy to have found her. She didn't rush my visit and answered my questions very clearly. Love her and her entire staff.
About Dr. Anna Korkis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1912014887
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- University Mass Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korkis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korkis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korkis has seen patients for Anoscopy, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korkis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Korkis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korkis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korkis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korkis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.