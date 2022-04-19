Overview

Dr. Anna Korkis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Korkis works at NJRetina in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.