Dr. Anna Komorowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Komorowski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Komorowski works at
Locations
Northwell Health777 N Broadway Ste 204, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-1625
Northwell Health755 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Cancer is frightening. Sadly, so are some of the doctors who treat cancer patients Dr. Kamarowski is the best! She is brilliant, up to speed on everything new, compassionate, real, honest, really listens, is dynamic, and, best of all, she is out of the box! She is more than a cut above other well known oncologists! I trust her, literally, with my life and recommend her to everyone I care about who needs the absolute best cancer care. She is cancer's most formidable opponent!
About Dr. Anna Komorowski, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902848567
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Frequently Asked Questions
