Dr. Anna Kissin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Anna Kissin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Kissin works at Steven Pally, D.O. in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine Consultants of Morris County
    10 James St Ste 140, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 665-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Anna Kissin, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Russian
NPI Number
  • 1336254762
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Internship
  • Montefiore Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • New York University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Kissin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kissin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kissin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kissin works at Steven Pally, D.O. in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kissin’s profile.

Dr. Kissin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

