Dr. Anna Kharitonova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kharitonova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kharitonova, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Kharitonova, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7 Corbin Pl Unit C1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 331-3800
- 2 2493 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 227-5505
-
3
Peter Lenchur MD LLC776 E 3rd Ave, Roselle, NJ 07203 Directions (718) 238-2285
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kharitonova?
Thank you dr. Anna , she safe my life !
About Dr. Anna Kharitonova, DO
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1619032539
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kharitonova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kharitonova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kharitonova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kharitonova has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kharitonova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kharitonova speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kharitonova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kharitonova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kharitonova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kharitonova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.