Dr. Anna Katz, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Katz, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at ADVOCATE ILLINOIS MASONIC BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Barrington, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lutheran General Hospital
    1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-8400
    Advocate Condell Medical Center
    801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 990-6050
    AMG Libertyville Breast Surgery
    825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 990-6050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
    450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-5250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Diseases
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Katz cares so much about her patients. She is so thorough in her treatment. She is involved and refers you to other specialists when needed. Her support goes beyond just treating you. I highly recommend her.
    Abbe — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Katz to family and friends

    Dr. Katz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Katz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Anna Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346401429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Rush University Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

