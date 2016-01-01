Dr. Anna Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 355, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anna Johnson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
