Dr. Anna Jezari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jezari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Jezari, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Jezari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. Jezari works at
Locations
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence - Murchison1300 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jezari?
I came with questions and she answered them all with tact and respectfully.
About Dr. Anna Jezari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548586084
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jezari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jezari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jezari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jezari works at
Dr. Jezari speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Jezari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jezari.
