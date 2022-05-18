See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Anna Izquierdo-Porrera, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anna Izquierdo-Porrera, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. 

Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera works at Pastoral Family Counseling Association Inc in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bird Flu along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Pastoral Family Counseling Association Inc
    13925 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904 (240) 844-2552
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology Hematology P.A.
    11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 (240) 844-2552

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bird Flu
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Bird Flu
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bird Flu
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pneumonia
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Intertrigo
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on
    May 18, 2022
    Dr. IP (as many of her patients call her) is an exemplary physician--smart, well and widely educated, always learning more, compassionate and with a wicked sense of humor. She always has the time to really hear her patients and in so doing, picks up information lost to those who just tick the boxes. She comes up with diagnoses missed, sometimes for years, by other physicians. And offers tailor made solutions to patients who have complex health conditions. With all of this expertise, it's icing on the cake that she also is so personable and open, which lets the patient feel relaxed enough to offer sometimes crucial health information that other, more rigid physicians might never elicit. She also has a team of healthcare professionals who work with and support her in delivering the top notch health care she is becoming famous for.
    Jon-Eric Eaton — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Anna Izquierdo-Porrera, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033281910
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Izquierdo-Porrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera works at Pastoral Family Counseling Association Inc in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera’s profile.

    Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera has seen patients for Bird Flu, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izquierdo-Porrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

