See All Neurologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Anna Iones, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anna Iones, MD

Neurology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anna Iones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Iones works at Advocare Comprehensive Neurology Of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Igea Brain & Spine
    95 Madison Ave Ste 103, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 455-7444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Vertigo
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iones?

    Jun 08, 2019
    This was by far one of the most thorough visits. She went over my symptoms, asked questions, and addressed all my concerns. All in all, highly recommend.
    Shannon — Jun 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Iones, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anna Iones, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iones to family and friends

    Dr. Iones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anna Iones, MD.

    About Dr. Anna Iones, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558597336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Iones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iones works at Advocare Comprehensive Neurology Of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Iones’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Iones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anna Iones, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.