Overview

Dr. Anna Imperato, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Imperato works at Manhasset Miracle Smile in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriatic Arthritis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.