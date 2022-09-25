Dr. Anna Hristova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hristova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Hristova, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Hristova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PLOVDIV MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10049 Midlothian Tpke Ste G, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 349-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me beyond words can express, was struggling physically and severely fatigue even with 8 to 9 hours of sleep, exercise and 3 meals a day. Dr. Hristova is a treasure beyond measure.
About Dr. Anna Hristova, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1649209891
Education & Certifications
- PLOVDIV MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hristova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hristova accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hristova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hristova speaks Bulgarian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hristova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hristova.
