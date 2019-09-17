Dr. Hohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Hohler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Hohler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Hohler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SEMC Neurology736 Cambridge St # CCP8, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2375
-
2
Nashoba Valley Medical Center190 Groton Rd Ste 110, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 784-9425
-
3
SMG Fall RIver Neurology289 Pleasant St Bldg 4 Fl 6, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (617) 789-2375
-
4
St. Elizabeth's Health Care at Brighton Marine77 Warren St Fl 2, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 562-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hohler?
Dr Hohler is extremely knowledgeable, kind and compassionate. I feel fortunate to have her as my doctor!
About Dr. Anna Hohler, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1689646606
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hohler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hohler works at
Dr. Hohler speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hohler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hohler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.