Dr. Anna Hoekstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoekstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Hoekstra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Hoekstra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Dr. Hoekstra works at
Locations
-
1
West Michigan Cancer Center200 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 382-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoekstra?
Dr. Hoekstra guided me through the scariest time of my entire life. We surround ourselves with the finest doctors and she's certainly one. She was patient in her explanations; listened to my concerns; included my spouse; offered comfort and encouragement. She performed a total hysterectomy via DaVinci (out-patient); post-surgery included weeks of chemotherapy and radiation. One year later - I'm cancer-free and stronger than ever. She was my "quarterback" and I feel like a Super Bowl winner! I will never forget her words to me - "You can do this!"
About Dr. Anna Hoekstra, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1689693384
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoekstra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoekstra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoekstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoekstra works at
Dr. Hoekstra has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoekstra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoekstra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoekstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoekstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoekstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.