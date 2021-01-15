Dr. Anna Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Hayden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Hayden, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hayden works at
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
If I could give her ten stars I would. Very calming and caring. Listened carefully to my concerns and worked hard to address each one. Extremely professional! I saw several doctors before seeing Dr Hayden and none of them addressed my concerns with care or compassion but from the first visit I knew she was different then the rest. It saddens me that she is no longer practicing close enough to me for me to continue seeing her but I would strongly advise anyone who is in need of dermatology help and can get to her office to do so. You will not be disappointed.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750396420
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayden works at
Dr. Hayden has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
