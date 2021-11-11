Dr. Harutyunyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Harutyunyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Harutyunyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Harutyunyan works at
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 243-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optumhealth United Healthcare2716 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's the BEST. Always detects the health problems at the early stages, addresses them in a very professional manner.
About Dr. Anna Harutyunyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1972930493
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harutyunyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harutyunyan.
