Dr. Anna Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Hart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Hart, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Hart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Infectious Disease3950 Kresge Way Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?
About Dr. Anna Hart, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629125430
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.