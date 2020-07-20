Overview

Dr. Anna Harkins, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Harkins works at Southeast Houston Cardiology in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.