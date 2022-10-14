Overview

Dr. Anna Hanson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Hanson works at Optum - Family Medicine in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.