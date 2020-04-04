Overview

Dr. Anna Ham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Ham works at Cambridge Family Health North in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.