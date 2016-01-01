See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Baltimore, MD
Pediatric Dermatology
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anna Grossberg, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    200 N Wolfe St Unit 2107, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5933
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Medical Imaging- Green Spring Station Pavilion II
    10755 Falls Rd, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anna Grossberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578715850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Grossberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

