Dr. Anna Gramling, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Gramling, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Gramling works at Hendricks Rheumatology in Plainfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plainfield Familiy Medicine
    1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1300, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 25, 2021
Dr. Gramling always takes the time to listen to what I have to say. She never makes me feel like I'm just another patient to her. She cares about her patients. I'm so thankful to have found her.
Linda Purcell — Oct 25, 2021
About Dr. Anna Gramling, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1508033408
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Gramling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gramling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gramling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gramling works at Hendricks Rheumatology in Plainfield, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gramling’s profile.

Dr. Gramling has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gramling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gramling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramling.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gramling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gramling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

