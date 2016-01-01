Overview

Dr. Anna Gorelik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Gorelik works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.