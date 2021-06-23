Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasparyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Gasparyan works at
Locations
-
1
Cutting Edge Orthopedics Inc.74000 Country Club Dr Ste G3, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 340-6784
-
2
Desert Vascular Associates1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W304, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 902-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gasparyan?
Dr. Gasparyan replaced a leg artery with a vein from my groin to my foot in June 2021. It's saved my leg from being cut off. Her expertise, experience and confidence level reassured me going into the operation that I was in excellent hands. She surrounds herself with very competent people in her office and the operating room. And on top of this she has an excellent bedside manner. She is honest, caring and compassionate. I highly recommend Dr. Gasparyan for any vascular surgery that you may need.
About Dr. Anna Gasparyan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1598055923
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gasparyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gasparyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasparyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasparyan works at
Dr. Gasparyan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gasparyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gasparyan speaks Armenian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasparyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasparyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasparyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasparyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.