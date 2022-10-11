See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Anna Frisch, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (101)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Frisch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lodz, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Frisch works at Palm Beach Thyroid and Endocrinology Wellness, LLC in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Beach Thyroid and Endocrinology Wellness, LLC
    12957 Palms West Dr Ste 204, Wellington, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 303-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypocortisolism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Frisch is exceptional. I was put on thyroid medication before seeing her five years ago, even though my thyroid numbers were fine. The previous Dr. had said I had symptoms of hypothyroidism so gave me this med that was incapacitating. She looked at my bloodwork and said I bet you have Celiac disease. She was right! I suffered my entire life until she diagnosed me. It has been life-changing. I will never go to another endocrinologist and would not switch to an insurance plan that does not include her. She is also extremely capable of doing nodule biopsies. I felt zero pain, unlike when I went to another practitioner before becoming her patient.
    AB — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Frisch, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1235317389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Vincents Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Lodz, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Frisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frisch works at Palm Beach Thyroid and Endocrinology Wellness, LLC in Wellington, FL. View the full address on Dr. Frisch’s profile.

    Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

