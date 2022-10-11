Dr. Anna Frisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Frisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Frisch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lodz, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Thyroid and Endocrinology Wellness, LLC12957 Palms West Dr Ste 204, Wellington, FL 33470 Directions (561) 303-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frisch is exceptional. I was put on thyroid medication before seeing her five years ago, even though my thyroid numbers were fine. The previous Dr. had said I had symptoms of hypothyroidism so gave me this med that was incapacitating. She looked at my bloodwork and said I bet you have Celiac disease. She was right! I suffered my entire life until she diagnosed me. It has been life-changing. I will never go to another endocrinologist and would not switch to an insurance plan that does not include her. She is also extremely capable of doing nodule biopsies. I felt zero pain, unlike when I went to another practitioner before becoming her patient.
About Dr. Anna Frisch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1235317389
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Saint Vincents Medical Center
- Medical University Of Lodz, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frisch speaks Polish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.
