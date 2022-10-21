Overview

Dr. Anna Freitag, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Freitag works at Trinity Health Of New England in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.