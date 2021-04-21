Overview

Dr. Anna Falabella, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Falabella works at Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.