Dr. Falabella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Falabella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Falabella, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 301, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 433-0455
Dermatology Group of Florida PA3000 Sw 148th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 843-9443
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Compassion and knowledge are the two words that come to me when I visit Dr.Falabella. I have never had any problems and I have been seeing her for years.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1700873734
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
