Dr. Anna Duszka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duszka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Duszka, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Duszka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Academy, Wroclaw and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Duszka works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 11 East 86th Street11 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duszka?
We love Dr. Duszka - she's attentive to our child's needs, never rushes through any discussions & truly cares about the wellbeing of our children -highly recommended
About Dr. Anna Duszka, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1114079670
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Medical Academy, Wroclaw
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duszka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duszka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duszka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duszka works at
Dr. Duszka speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duszka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duszka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duszka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duszka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.