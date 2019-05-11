Overview

Dr. Anna Dufault, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Dufault works at Generations OB/GYN in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.