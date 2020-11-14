Dr. Djougarian accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anna Djougarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Djougarian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Djougarian works at
Locations
Pisacano Eye2590 Frisby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 409-9400
Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH210 E 64th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 702-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful doctor; caring, attentive, and very thoughtful. She was able to see me on short notice and she quickly calmed my concerns for my eyes. She saw what other doctors had overlooked. She quickly set in motion the tests and referrals needed for my diagnoses. Now, I'm on the path to healing and I'm so grateful for her time and effort. She's like an angel.
About Dr. Anna Djougarian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Djougarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Djougarian works at
Dr. Djougarian has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Djougarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Djougarian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djougarian.
