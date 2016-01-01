See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anna Demopoulos, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anna Demopoulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Demopoulos works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abbey Mastroianni
    1717 W Congress Pkwy Ste 1032, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 942-4200

  Rush University Medical Center

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Internal Medicine
    14 years of experience
    English
    1770739013
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
