Dr. Anna Demopoulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Demopoulos works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.