Dr. Anna Czajka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Czajka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Oracle Heart & Vascular1011 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953
Ambulatory Services Center1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 205, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Dr. Czajka is wonderful. She cares, she listens, and she respects and values her patients. I am someone who generally hates to go to the doctor’s office. But with Dr. Czajka and her team, I feel that we’re a team working together to improve my health. Everyone is friendly, professional, and patient-centered. I feel grateful to have found them.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, German, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- Georgetown University
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Medical University of Warsaw
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Nuclear Medicine
