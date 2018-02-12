Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevelaqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Christina Bevelaqua, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-3535
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
Dr. Bevelaqua was terrific; a good listener, very patient and understanding. I was accompanied by another physician on my second visit who thought Dr. Bevelaqua was careful and thorough and that she spend an appropriate amount of time with me. I have confidence in her judgment.
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Bevelaqua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bevelaqua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevelaqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevelaqua has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevelaqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevelaqua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevelaqua.
