Dr. Anna Carrillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Carrillo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Carrillo works at
Locations
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
ABA Behavior Therapies & Testing11665 Avena Pl Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 848-4028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Carrillo at the Sharp McDonald Center and my experience there lead me to her private practice. I have had truly horrible experiences with psychiatrists, and with that as a reference point, I have nothing bad to say about Dr. Carrillo. She found a combination of medications that works well for me, and she has always been very professional and easy to communicate with.
About Dr. Anna Carrillo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871519553
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrillo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo.
