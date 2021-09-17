See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Anna Buteau, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anna Buteau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Buteau works at Capital Medical Clinic in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Medical Clinic
    Capital Medical Clinic
    1004 W 32nd St Unit 400, Austin, TX 78705 (512) 454-5171
  2. 2
    Capital Medical Clinic Llp
    Capital Medical Clinic Llp
    1301 W 38th St Ste 601, Austin, TX 78705 (512) 454-5171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2021
    I transferred to Dr. Buteau because mg previous doctor left the practice. Dr. Buteau put me at ease the moment I met her. She was a wonderful listener, took her time, and did not rush me. I was nervous about the transition, but it was seamless. I look forward to seeing her again in November.
    Katherine K. — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Anna Buteau, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780114215
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buteau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buteau works at Capital Medical Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Buteau’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Buteau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buteau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

