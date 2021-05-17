Dr. Anna Buabbud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buabbud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Buabbud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Buabbud, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Buabbud works at
Locations
-
1
Gw Medical Faculty Assoc Dept of Obgyn4920 Elm St Ste 225, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 395-1050
-
2
Inova Care For Women Clinic6400 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 531-3000
-
3
Gw the Medical Faculty Associate2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (240) 395-1050MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buabbud?
Dr. Buabbud is amazing. She has always been very attentive, patiently answers questions, and caring.
About Dr. Anna Buabbud, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477819175
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buabbud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buabbud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buabbud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buabbud works at
Dr. Buabbud has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buabbud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buabbud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buabbud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buabbud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buabbud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.