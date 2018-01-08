See All Otolaryngologists in Columbia, SC
Overview

Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Bouknight works at Palmetto Ear Nose & Throat in Columbia, SC with other offices in Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Ent Consultants
    2801 Devine St Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-7076
  2. 2
    Irmo Office
    1 Wellness Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-7076
  3. 3
    Columbia Office
    2750 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 451-0491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 08, 2018
    Went to Dr. Bouknight in 2016 for my husband who needed sinus surgery. Even though it was a difficult case, she was incredibly competent and his quality of life has greatly improved. This year, my son needed a second set of tubes and adenoids removed which we found out in Dec. Dr. Bouknight was able to fit us in miraculously saving our family $2000+. Great doctor & great staff. Whole-heartedly recommend!!!
    Deana — Jan 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD
    About Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1821025529
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouknight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bouknight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bouknight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bouknight has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouknight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouknight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouknight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouknight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouknight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

