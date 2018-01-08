Overview

Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Bouknight works at Palmetto Ear Nose & Throat in Columbia, SC with other offices in Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.