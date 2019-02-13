Dr. Bordelon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Bordelon, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Bordelon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Davis Ambulatory Surgical Ctr Lab120 E Carver St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 470-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Bordelon is careful and thorough. She is very good at explaining what she is doing and why. She is patient with questions. I would--and have--recommended her to many family members and friends. With one friend, she identified a condition that needed attention before it deteriorated further. It had not been noticed by her previous opthamologist.
About Dr. Anna Bordelon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
