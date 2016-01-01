Overview

Dr. Anna Booher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Booher works at Traverse Heart & Vascular in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Cadillac, MI and Kalkaska, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.