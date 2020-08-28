Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonadonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Bonadonna. She was very welcoming from the beginning. My only negative is that she no longer does deliveries. I started my search for a Gyno so that I could find someone I was comfortable with when it came to pregnancy and delivery. When I mentioned my husband and I were going to start trying soon Dr B. stated she no longer does deliveries. I was absolutely heart broken and felt like I had to start from square 1 again. Outside of that she took the time to listen to my concerns, and never got upset when I asked her to repeat herself so I could take notes. She wanted to make sure I was comfortable and understood everything I wanted to know.
About Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1700814126
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Foster G. McGaw Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Bonadonna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonadonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonadonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonadonna has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonadonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonadonna speaks Italian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonadonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonadonna.
