Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Bonadonna works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NorthShore Medical Group
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 28, 2020
    I absolutely love Dr Bonadonna. She was very welcoming from the beginning. My only negative is that she no longer does deliveries. I started my search for a Gyno so that I could find someone I was comfortable with when it came to pregnancy and delivery. When I mentioned my husband and I were going to start trying soon Dr B. stated she no longer does deliveries. I was absolutely heart broken and felt like I had to start from square 1 again. Outside of that she took the time to listen to my concerns, and never got upset when I asked her to repeat herself so I could take notes. She wanted to make sure I was comfortable and understood everything I wanted to know.
    Photo: Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD
    About Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    29 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1700814126
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Loyola University Foster G. McGaw Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonadonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonadonna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonadonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonadonna works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bonadonna’s profile.

    Dr. Bonadonna has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonadonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonadonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonadonna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonadonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonadonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

