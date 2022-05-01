Dr. Anna Bobba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Bobba, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Bobba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Community Health Centers1551 Bishop St Ste B260, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-0402
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So thorough. I had two complicated pregnancies and she was way on top of things and made me feel safe even when things were getting scary. I trust her implicitly
About Dr. Anna Bobba, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1134230386
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Brooklyn Ny
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobba accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobba speaks Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobba.
