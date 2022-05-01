Overview

Dr. Anna Bobba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Bobba works at Community Health Centers in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.