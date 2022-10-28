See All Neurologists in Wilmington, NC
Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Anna Bettendorf, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

    1776 Wellington Ave Ste 2, Wilmington, NC 28403 (910) 251-6755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Tricare

    Oct 28, 2022
    DR Bettendorf is a professional, personable and kind physician. She listens and explains! Wonderful office environment… calm and reassuring!
    Jo Ann Vaught — Oct 28, 2022
    Neuromuscular Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English
    1679765648
    U Va Sch Med
    UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Neuromuscular Medicine
    Dr. Anna Bettendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bettendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bettendorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bettendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bettendorf has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bettendorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettendorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

