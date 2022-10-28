Dr. Anna Bettendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bettendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Bettendorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Bettendorf, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1776 Wellington Ave Ste 2, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 251-6755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
DR Bettendorf is a professional, personable and kind physician. She listens and explains! Wonderful office environment… calm and reassuring!
About Dr. Anna Bettendorf, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Va Sch Med
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Neuromuscular Medicine
