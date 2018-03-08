Dr. Anna Bender-Zeckendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Bender-Zeckendorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Bender-Zeckendorf, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Moh Surgery1305 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf?
Very pleasant, comprehensive dermatologist. Careful and thoughtful how to handle an issue had. Pleasant bedside manner. Will return for bi-annual.
About Dr. Anna Bender-Zeckendorf, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932362472
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf works at
Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender-Zeckendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.