Dr. Anna Baur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Baur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Baur works at
Locations
Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists - Forest Ave7605 Forest Ave Ste 411, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6971Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I moved the the area and needed a new doctor, and I'm glad I found Dr. Baur. She's friendly and knowledgeable, and she took the time to answer all my questions (and never made me feel rushed!). I'd highly recommend her.
About Dr. Anna Baur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609262153
Education & Certifications
- VCU Health
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
