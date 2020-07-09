See All Dermatologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Anna Bar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anna Bar, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anna Bar, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Bar works at Portland VA Medical Center IM in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Va Portland Healthcare System
    3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 885-3975
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Center for Health and Healing
    3303 S Bond Ave Fl 5, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-6483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bar?

    Jul 09, 2020
    Dr. bar is a very caring and competent Mohs surgeon. She also has an amazing team to help coordinate her office.
    — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Bar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anna Bar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bar to family and friends

    Dr. Bar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anna Bar, MD.

    About Dr. Anna Bar, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326053836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Skin Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University at Buffalo NY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Bar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bar works at Portland VA Medical Center IM in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Bar’s profile.

    Dr. Bar has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anna Bar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.