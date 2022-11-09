Dr. Anna Banas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Banas, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Banas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA.
Dr. Banas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asb. Medical Clinic Ltd.6033 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 777-4767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banas?
We have been using Dr. Anna Banas' office for 15 years. To this day, I do not know better care for my children professional and warm doctor always ready to help
About Dr. Anna Banas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Polish
- 1306881768
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banas works at
Dr. Banas speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.