Overview

Dr. Anna Axelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Axelson works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.