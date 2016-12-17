Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7616
-
2
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson is warm and she's got great skills, two traits that you normally look for in a doctor. She was my OB for my second child and I had such a wonderful experience that if I were to have another child, I'd definitely see her again. In each exam, she always takes the time to listen to my concerns and make the appropriate recommendations and referrals. She did a ECV on me to avoid c-section and it went beautifully. I couldn't have been more grateful.
About Dr. Anna Anderson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457577801
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.