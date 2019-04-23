See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Easton, MD
Dr. Ana Ahn, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ana Ahn, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Ahn works at UM Shore Medical Group- Pulmonary Care at Easton in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Umcmg Primary Care Easton
    Umcmg Primary Care Easton
500 Cadmus Ln Ste 209, Easton, MD 21601
(410) 822-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 23, 2019
Apr 23, 2019
Not only is Dr. Ahn's knowledge first rate, she has what most doctor's lack: bedside manner. During appointments, Dr. Ahn makes you feel as if you are the only one on her schedule that day. This is a rare quality and why I award five stars on my review. Connee Sheckler, Easton, MD
— Apr 23, 2019
About Dr. Ana Ahn, MD

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700105533
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Residency
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ana Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Ahn works at UM Shore Medical Group- Pulmonary Care at Easton in Easton, MD.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

