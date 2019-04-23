Dr. Ana Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Ahn, MD
Dr. Ana Ahn, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Umcmg Primary Care Easton500 Cadmus Ln Ste 209, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Not only is Dr. Ahn's knowledge first rate, she has what most doctor's lack: bedside manner. During appointments, Dr. Ahn makes you feel as if you are the only one on her schedule that day. This is a rare quality and why I award five stars on my review. Connee Sheckler, Easton, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700105533
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
